Superman & Lois Live the Farm Life in First Look Photo

Superman & Lois will be raising a family on The CW in 2021.

That much we've known for a while now.

On Friday, the network released a new photo of Elizabeth Tulloch and Tyler Hoechlin's characters, and it's complete with the Kent farm backdrop.

“From the very beginning, going back to when she was introduced in 1938, Lois Lane as a character defied society’s expectations of how women should behave,” said Tulloch in a statement accompanying the photo.

“Women at that point were more typically portrayed as demure, but Lois was always opinionated and unapologetic and uncompromising and a career-woman," the actress added.

"Part of why she has remained so compelling for so many years is that she’s also vulnerable, and fallible, romantic, and goofy and a clutz – I just find her really appealing.”

"I find Lois inspiring in how little she gives a crap about what anyone thinks of her."

"She’s not doing the work for glory or more Pulitzers, she’s doing it because she believes in justice and truth."

"She is incredibly driven and determined and hard-working and she really embodies the aphorism ‘be the change you wish to see in the world.’ She is not intimidated by anyone," she says in a concluding statement.

"She wants to save the world with words.”

The latest look at the series comes days after the show unveiled its first look at a rejigged suit for Hoechlin's Superman.

In Superman & Lois after years of facing megalomaniacal supervillains, monsters wreaking havoc on Metropolis, and alien invaders intent on wiping out the human race, the world’s most famous superhero, The Man of Steel aka Clark Kent (Tyler Hoechlin, Teen Wolf) and comic books’ most famous journalist, Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch, Grimm), come face to face with one of their greatest challenges ever - dealing with all the stress, pressures and complexities that come with being working parents in today’s society.

Complicating the already daunting job of raising two boys, Clark and Lois must also concern themselves with whether or not their sons Jonathan (Jordan Elsass, Little Fires Everywhere) and Jordan (Alexander Garfin, The Peanuts Movie) could inherit their father’s Kryptonian superpowers as they grow older.

Returning to Smallville to handle some Kent family business, Clark and Lois are reacquainted with Lana Lang (Emmanuelle Chriqui, Entourage), a local loan officer who also happens to be Clark’s first love, and her Fire Chief husband Kyle Cushing (Erik Valdez, Graceland).

The adults aren’t the only ones rediscovering old friendships in Smallville as the Kent sons are reacquainted with Lana and Kyle’s rebellious daughter, Sarah (Inde Navarrette, Wander Darkly).

Of course, there’s never a dull moment in the life of a superhero, especially with Lois’ father, General Samuel Lane (Dylan Walsh, Nip/Tuck) looking for Superman to vanquish a villain or save the day at a moment’s notice.

Meanwhile, Superman and Lois’ return to idyllic Smallville is set to be upended when a mysterious stranger (Wolé Parks, All American) enters their lives.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.