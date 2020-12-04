T. R. Knight Reacts to Surprise Grey's Anatomy Return

Grey's Anatomy threw it all the way back on Thursday night.

Grey's Anatomy Season 17 Episode 4 reunited Meredith with her dead best friend, George O'Malley.

Indeed, T.R. Knight reprised the role he held on the veteran medical drama from 2005-2009, and it was an insane episode.

Shortly after the episode aired, Knight took to Instagram to open up about the comeback.

"George O'Malley will always claim my heart," The actor, who currently stars on The Flight Attendant, wrote on the social media website.

"Thank you to Ellen, Chandra, Jim, Krista, and all the familiar faces for once again sharing your beautiful light."

He went on to address Ellen Pompeo directly, noting how much he enjoyed working with her and being her friend.

"Ellen is the kind of actor I’m endlessly grateful to act with," he wrote.

"She’s the embodiment of truth. George and Meredith love each other, for sure, but I don’t think he can hold a candle to love I have for Ellen."

"I’m so lucky to have a friend like you," Pompeo responded in the comments section of the post.

Knight was a series regular alongside Ellen Pompeo (Meredith Grey), Chandra Wilson (Miranda Bailey), and James Pickens Jr. (Richard Webber) for the first five seasons of the series.

Pompeo, Wilson, and Pickens Jr. are the sole remaining original series regulars on the series, so it was beautiful that one of the scenes featured the four of them.

The big return happened due to Meredith's battle with COVID-19.

If you watch Grey's Anatomy online, you know Meredith has already met up with her dead husband, Derek, on the tranquil beach setting.

Meredith got to meet up with George, and they had a rare old talk about life, and George teased that he had been checking in on some of the people he left behind after his death.

The scenes were beautiful, but this was the last time fans will see O'Malley on the screen again.

Knight's deal was only for one episode, and realistically, there's no way they could top the level of closure George got during this episode.

If they brought him back again, it would ruin the impact of these scenes.

