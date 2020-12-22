Taika Waititi's Reservation Dogs Ordered to Series at FX

FX has picked up to series Reservation Dogs, a half-hour comedy series from Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi.

It was announced by Nick Grad, President, Original Programming, FX Entertainment.

Reservation Dogs follows four Native teenagers in rural Oklahoma who spend their days committing crime... and fighting it.

The series opener, penned by Harjo (11/8/16, Barking Water, Four Sheets to the Wind) and Waititi (What We Do in the Shadows, Jojo Rabbit, Thor: Ragnarok), was directed by Harjo and shot in Okmulgee, Okla.

The eight-episode series will be executive produced by Harjo, Waititi and Garrett Basch (What We Do in the Shadows, The Night Of). Reservation Dogs is produced by FX Productions.

“Sterlin Harjo draws deeply on his experiences as a Native Oklahoman to make Reservation Dogs a true-to-life and incredibly funny story of youth, courage and misadventures,” said Grad.

“Taika Waititi lends his considerable talents to the series, helping Sterlin and their creative partner Garrett Basch produce a unique and original series we can’t wait for audiences to see.”

“As longtime friends, it was only natural that Taika and I found a project together, and what better than a show that celebrates the complementary storytelling styles of our indigenous communities––mine in Oklahoma and Taika's in Aotearoa,” said Harjo.

“We're thrilled by the opportunity to tell the Reservation Dogs' story with our amazing cast and crew, Garrett Basch, and the whole team at FX.”

Casting for the series led by Casting Director Angelique Midthunder and features:

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai (Creeped Out) as BEAR

Devery Jacobs (American Gods) as ELORA DANAN

Paulina Alexis (Beans) as WILLIE JACK

Lane Factor (newcomer) as CHEESE

The pilot episode also features guest stars Tamara Podemski, Zahn McClarnon, Macon Blair, Kirk Fox, Matty Cardarople, Dallas Goldtooth, Lil Mike and Funny Bone.

