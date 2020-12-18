The Flight Attendant Takes Off for Season 2 as Kaley Cuoco Confirmed to Return

Cassie may have said goodbye to alcohol, but she hasn't said goodbye to the high drama.

HBO Max on Friday booked a return visit to The Flight Attendant, confirming that it had picked up a second season of the Kaley Cuoco-led drama.

Given that The Flight Attendant Season 1 exhausted the source material of the novel from Chris Bohjalian, it's exciting to imagine where the series will possibly go next.

The Flight Attendant Season 1 Episode 8 found Cassie overcoming her demons, and the many people trying to kill her, to return to her job.

There were already some distinct differences between the TV series and the source material, but it will all come down to the execution of the sophomore run.

There were certainly clues about where the series could go in Season 2, what with the bulk of the cast surviving, and Cassie seemingly being headhunted by the CIA.

Could she really be a Flight Attendant by day and a spy by night?

Given that her job takes her all over the world, it seems plausible that she could become a spy and for nobody to question it.

What we do know is that The Flight Attendant has been a huge hit for HBO Max, a streamer that launched around seven months ago.

“We are delighted that the show has resonated so strongly with audiences and critics," said HBO Max and HBO chief content officer Casey Bloys.

"We congratulate Kaley, Steve, Greg and Sarah, along with the rest of the incredibly talented cast, executive producers and our partners at Warner Bros. Television on all the success of the first season."

"I look forward to seeing where Cassie will go next.”

