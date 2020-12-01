The Good Doctor Enters Hiatus: When Does It Return?

The Good Doctor said goodbye to 2020 in wild fashion.

Monday marked the final new episode of the year, and it was as wild as you would expect from this ABC medical drama.

But, the big question remains:

When does it return?

ABC has confirmed that The Good Doctor Season 4 Episode 6 will air Monday, January 11 at 10/9c.

The return date is hardly surprising because The Good Doctor typically wraps its seasons in late February or early March.

With an episode order yet to be confirmed, there's a good chance the series will be targeting a 13 to 16 episode order.

Many shows are producing shorter seasons in response to COVID-19.

The Good Doctor, in particular, went into production late and launched its fourth season late as a result.

We already knew that fellow ABC medical drama Grey's Anatomy is set to produce 16 episodes this season, and will be on an extended hiatus after its fall run wraps this month.

With Dancing With the Stars over for the season, ABC will not want to launch a new show in December just to use it as a lead-in for The Good Doctor.

Banking episodes and holding them until The Bachelor returns is the best course of action.

The Good Doctor Season 4 is down double-digits in the ratings, so airing it without a substantial lead-in is not a good idea.

As for what we can expect on The Good Doctor Season 4 Episode 6, we should probably expect a resolution to that winter finale cliffhanger.

The series stars Freddie Highmore as Dr. Shaun Murphy, Antonia Thomas as Dr. Claire Browne, Hill Harper as Dr. Marcus Andrews, Richard Schiff as Dr. Aaron Glassman, Christina Chang as Dr. Audrey Lim, Fiona Gubelmann as Dr. Morgan Reznick, Will Yun Lee as Dr. Alex Park, and Paige Spara as Lea Dilallo.

