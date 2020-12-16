The Handmaid's Tale Boss Addresses End Date for Hulu Drama

Viewers have been waiting a minute for The Handmaid's Tale Season 4.

But fear not, after several delays, the fourth season is in production, and the show is confirmed for Season 5.

Show boss Bruce Miller has said he "doesn't know" if the recently picked up fifth season will be the Hulu hit's conclusion.

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, he admitted that the COVID-19 pandemic has forced the creative forces to "reassess" the direction of the series.

"I have to say I would have had very different ideas before the pandemic," he said.

"I mean, we talked about it, and [Elisabeth Moss] and I have talked about it, and the writing staff and I have talked about it extensively about where we're going precisely, but I do feel like after this year, it's a good time to reassess," he explained.

The good news is that nothing is set in stone, but Miller feels like the series is coming up to a "pivot point," but he's still unsure what to do about it.

"So I know where I am in the story, and I do feel like we're kind of reaching kind of a pivot point, but whether that's the end or not, I don't know," he said.

"It just feels like it's a good time to reassess what you were thinking, just because the story world has opened up because the real world has changed so much."

Miller also touched on what's on the horizon in the fourth season.

"I feel like the biggest thing I think is a lot of season four is about freedom, and also about snapping back and how quickly things will go back to normal in a lot of different ways," he said to the outlet.

"And I think that's what the country is going through. I think the country feels like things are so up in the air, they're waiting for them to 'go back to normal.'"

"Part of the lesson of the show is they never do. Whatever trauma you've gone through in that episode, you settle into a post-trauma world. It doesn't go away."

Yep, we're a bit worried about our favorite characters.

The Handmaid's Tale Season 3 wrapped with June in a precarious situation, having managed to save some of the kids and Marthas from Gilead.

But where will her story go next?

So. Many. Possibilities.

What do you think will happen next?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.