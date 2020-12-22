Tim Allen Reveals He Got Emotional Filming Home Improvement Crossover

The final season of Last Man Standing is just weeks away, and we recently learned that Tim Allen will be playing dual roles during one of the final episodes.

Allen is set to reprise the role of Tim "The Tool Man" Taylor for the special episode, which is an unexpected crossover between Last Man Standing and Allen's previous hit, Home Improvement.

Home Improvement has not been on the air since 1999, so bringing the character, he played back to the forefront brought up a lot of memories.

In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, the actor said that he got emotional when he recalled the 2003 death of former co-star Earl Hindman, who starred as the Taylors' neighbor Wilson W. Wilson on Home Improvement.

"It was challenging for me to do both parts and kind of emotional. I adored [Earl Hindman] and we kind of brought that up in the story," the beloved actor shared.

"I started thinking about all the history I had with that TV show, how I compare it to my life on this show. It's all about loss, is all I kept saying in that episode."

Last Man Standing's end was announced earlier this year.

"I've been one lucky dude to have been part of Last Man Standing," said Allen in a statement.

"I so appreciate the incredible support from our fans over this near-decade of work. As we approach the ninth season, I just admire and feel grateful for all the hard work our wonderful cast and crew have done."

"We had all considered to end the show after last season, but together with Fox, we decided to add a year so we could produce a full season to create the gentle and fun goodbye. I'm looking forward to a memorable and hilarious final season."

What are your thoughts on Allen's comments?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.