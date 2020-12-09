True Blood Rumors Swirl - Is HBO Returning to Bon Temps?

HBO is not done with True Blood yet.

TV Line is reporting that a reboot of the series is in the works, but it will be a complete overhaul of the original concept.

Riverdale creator Roberto Aguirre is attached to shepherd the project, while the original series creator, Alan Ball, is reportedly in line to return as an exec producer.

True Blood was a roaring success story for HBO, but it went out with one of the most divisive final seasons in the history of TV.

But this is the age of the reboot, and any semi-popular franchise of the last couple of decades is fair game to be brought back in some capacity.

Ball was with True Blood as showrunner for its first five seasons and had little input in the final two, arguably the worst seasons of the series.

Based on Charlaine Harris’ Southern Vampire Mysteries novels, the original series focused on telepathic waitress Sookie Stackhouse (Anna Paquin), who encounters a strange new supernatural world when she meets the mysterious Bill Compton (Stephen Moyer), a southern Louisiana gentleman and vampire.

It was a ratings smash for HBO, ranking (at the time) as the network’s most-watched series since The Sopranos.

In addition to Paquin and Moyer, it starred Alexander Skarsgård, Sam Trammell, Ryan Kwanten, Rutina Wesley, Kristin Bauer van Straten, Lauren Bowles, Carrie Preston, Chris Bauer, Deborah Ann Woll, Joe Manganiello, and the late Nelsan Ellis.

No plot details have been revealed at this stage, and we must stress that the project is very early into development, so it may not even garner a series order.

Still, given the rabid fanbase of the original series, it makes sense that a comeback would draw some decent ratings.

Aguirre-Sacasa is also working on a Pretty Little Liars reboot for HBO Max. It would not bring any of the original cast back, but it will feature a whole new mystery for fans.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.