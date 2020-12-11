TV Ratings: A Million Little Things, Station 19 & Grey's Anatomy Go Low

It was a down night for most on Thursday night.

ABC's rotation of high drama all took hits vs. their most recent originals.

Station 19 started things off with 5.4 million viewers and a 0.8 rating in the demo.

The Grey's Anatomy spinoff matched its series low.

Grey's Anatomy followed that up with 5.5 million viewers and a 1.1 rating, down from last week's numbers.

Still, the two dramas are still putting up strong numbers.

The same cannot be said for A Million Little Things, which drew 3.5 million viewers and a 0.5 rating.

That marks the drama's lowest total viewer tally on Thursdays, which is not a good result.

The good news is that all three of these dramas soar in delayed viewing, proving they are being watched by a lot of people.

Next week, they will all air their winter finales. Will they get a bump?

Over on CBS, it was all reruns, and another episode Star Trek Discovery, which garnered 1.6 million viewers and a 0.2 rating.

The audience for this show appears to watch solely on CBS All Access.

NBC went with the Best of Broadway special, which pulled in 3.6 million viewers and a 0.5 rating.

Time's Person of the Year reveal followed with 2.2 million and a 0.3 rating.

Finally, Silent Night on The CW scared up 640,000 viewers and a 0.1 rating.

