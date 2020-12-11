TV Ratings: A Million Little Things, Station 19 & Grey's Anatomy Go Low

It was a down night for most on Thursday night.

ABC's rotation of high drama all took hits vs. their most recent originals.

Station 19 started things off with 5.4 million viewers and a 0.8 rating in the demo.

Put To The Test - A Million Little Things

The Grey's Anatomy spinoff matched its series low.

Grey's Anatomy followed that up with 5.5 million viewers and a 1.1 rating, down from last week's numbers.

Maggie Supports Bailey - Grey's Anatomy Season 17 Episode 5

Still, the two dramas are still putting up strong numbers.

The same cannot be said for A Million Little Things, which drew 3.5 million viewers and a 0.5 rating.

That marks the drama's lowest total viewer tally on Thursdays, which is not a good result.

The good news is that all three of these dramas soar in delayed viewing, proving they are being watched by a lot of people.

Andy supports - Station 19 Season 4 Episode 3

Next week, they will all air their winter finales. Will they get a bump?

Over on CBS, it was all reruns, and another episode Star Trek Discovery, which garnered 1.6 million viewers and a 0.2 rating.

The audience for this show appears to watch solely on CBS All Access.

NBC went with the Best of Broadway special, which pulled in 3.6 million viewers and a 0.5 rating.

Ben and PRT - Station 19 Season 4 Episode 3

Time's Person of the Year reveal followed with 2.2 million and a 0.3 rating.

Finally, Silent Night on The CW scared up 640,000 viewers and a 0.1 rating.

What did you watch on the night, TV Fanatics?

Remember, you can watch TV online right here via TV Fanatic.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

