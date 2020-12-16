TV Ratings Big Sky Rises, NeXt Goes Low

Big Sky wrapped its successful fall run in winning fashion.

The 2020 closer of the new thriller drew 3.9 million viewers and a 0.6 rating in the demo -- up a tenth week-to-week.

Before that, The Bachelorette slipped a tenth week-to-week, delivering 4.3 million viewers and a 1.1 demo rating.

This was enough to help it beat the final of The Voice in the demo, which netted a 0.9 rating along with 7.1 million viewers.

While the singing competition remains on the downside, it is still drawing decent ratings for NBC.

Over on FOX, Cosmos did 1.2 million viewers and a 0.2 rating.

Terminal drama series, NEXT delivered just 862,000 viewers and a CW-Esque 0.1 rating.

The canceled show will air three episodes next week:

One on Monday, followed by the two-part finale on Tuesday. Yep, FOX does not want to take the show into 2021.

Who can blame them with those ratings, huh?

The CW's Swamp Thing (0.7 million viewers/0.1 rating) and Tell Me a Story (0.4 million/0.1 rating) were both up in total viewers, but were stuck at their audience lows.

Swamp Thing started strong on The CW but has dropped quite a bit from its debut.

CBS aired the Play On musical, which had just 2.2 million viewers and a 0.3 rating.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.