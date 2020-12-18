TV Ratings: Grey's Anatomy Enters Hiatus at Series Lows

It was a ho-hum night for the broadcast networks with several fall finales and mostly low ratings for them.

Grey's Anatomy entered an extended hiatus, drawing 5.55 million viewers and a 1.0 rating.

The demo number is down 16% vs. last week, with the show slowly trending downward.

The series has zeroed in on COVID-19 this season, giving its leading star the virus.

It seems viewers are getting tired of it.

Beforehand, Station 19 picked up a tenth, drawing 5.39 million viewers and a 0.9 rating in the demo.

This was a rise of a tenth week-to-week.

A Million Little Things was steady at 3.3 million viewers and a 0.5 rating.

All three shows are set to return in March.

Over on CBS, Young Sheldon returned at 6.69 million viewers and a 0.7 rating, down a tenth vs. its last original.

B Positive was also down, picking up 4.57 million viewers and a 0.5 rating in the demo.

Mom hit series lows with just 4.49 million viewers and a 0.5 rating.

The Unicorn had 3.28 million viewers and a 0.4 rating -- not a good result.

Star Trek Discovery closed the night off with 1.72 million viewers and a 0.2 rating.

NFL Football on FOX was the top draw of the night with 8.66 million viewers and a 2.2 rating.

What did you watch on the night?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.