TV Ratings: Nurses Surges as CBS Dramas Slump

NBC got some mileage out of its latest Canadian import Nurses in the latest ratings.

Nurses Season 1 Episode 2 drew 3.7 million total viewers and a 0.6 rating in the demo, steady in total viewers but up 50% week-to-week in the demo.

Did the series get some good word of mouth?

We don't know, but we do know that NBC was pre-empted in some markets, meaning The Voice and Nurses did not air.

The Voice even had an upswing, rising to 7.6 million viewers and a 1.0 rating, an increase of 25% week-to-week.

We will update the post later with the finals for NBC.

Elsewhere on the night, CBS took a big hit.

The Neighborhood, Bob Hearts Abishola, All Rise, and Bull all came down to season lows in the demo.

There was increased competition on the night, and we're also approaching late December, so it may well be that fewer people were watching TV.

Still, down is down. Bull typically recoups its losses when DVR and on-demand figures are factored in, but All Rise is not a good DVR player.

ABC's The Bachelorette was noticeably down, dropping to 3.9 million viewers and a 1.0 rating.

Are people growing tired of this reality series?

FOX went with the canceled LA's Finest (1.2 million viewers/0.3 rating) and Cosmos (0.8 million/0.2 rating).

What did you watch on the night?

Remember, you can watch TV online right here via TV Fanatic.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.