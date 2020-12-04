Vanderpump Rules Stunner: Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright Out!

Vanderpump Rules will be down another two series regulars if Bravo picks up a ninth season.

Jax Taylor has announced that he and his wife, Brittany Cartwright, are stepping away from the series.

Taylor has appeared in all eight seasons so far, while Cartwright has appeared in five seasons total.

The news was revealed via Instagram, but no reason was given.

“The last 8 years on Vanderpump Rules have been some of the most challenging, rewarding and fulfilling years of my life,” Jax wrote on Instagram.

“Although this is difficult to share, Brittany and I will not be returning for another season of Vanderpump Rules.”

“We are excited to take this time to focus on our growing family and share with you our new endeavors,” Jax continued.

“@bravotv, @evolutionusa and our Vanderpump castmates will always remain close to our hearts. Thank you to all the fans who have shared our journey with us and supported us through everything. We love you. Stay tuned, We can’t wait for to share what we have planned. Have a great weekend.”

Taylor and Cartwright both headlined a spinoff a few years back, but it did not emerge as a successful show in the ratings.

There's still a dark cloud hanging over the future of Vanderpump Rules, which fired original stars Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute earlier this year, as well as Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni.

All four exited because of various controversies, with many viewers calling for Jax to be fired due to his behavior throughout the series' lengthy run.

90 Day Fiance star, Ashley Martson, came forward to allege that Taylor had sent her rude messages on social media.

Some of the comments were also aimed at her then-husband, Jay Smith.

Alas, the silence from Bravo about the future of Taylor certainly made it seem like he was given the green light to return.

Then again, Jax and Brittany may want to step out of the spotlight due to their family expanding.

They recently revealed they are expecting their first child. Hooray, right?

Vanderpump Rules has not been renewed for a ninth season, but if it does get a formal pickup, there will be some major changes.

The sole original cast members look to be Lisa Vanderpump, Scheana Shay, and Tom Sandoval.

What are your thoughts on the news?

Should the series get another season?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.