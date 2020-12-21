Vanessa Morgan Reveals Her Pregnancy Was Written Into Riverdale

Riverdale star Vanessa Morgan has revealed that her pregnancy will be written into the CW drama.

Vanessa broke the news of her pregnancy in July and has now taken to Instagram to announce she is on maternity leave.

"Officially on maternity leave!!!! Ahh!!" she wrote.

"Feeling grateful to my showrunner & producers for being so accommodating & writing my pregnancy into the show!"

"Also proud of my body for allowing me to still work almost 9 months preggo. Now time to have a baby! lol Happy Holidays everyone."

Vanessa is expected to have a bigger role on the series than in previous years.

The actress opened up earlier this year that she gets paid less than her fellow stars and that her character, Toni Topaz, is used as the sidekick on the series.

In response, showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa apologized to the actress and vowed to do better by her character in the future.

Riverdale Season 4 was cut short by COVID-19, and as a result, the first episodes of Riverdale Season 5 will be set in the present before heading seven years into the future.

Beyond that, we have no idea what will happen to any of the characters, but if teen dramas have taught us anything, it's that all of the characters will have more chaotic lives after a flashforward.

Riverdale Season 5 begins on The CW in January, with the Riverdale High prom episode, which finds the characters in another deadly scenario.

Toni expecting her first child will probably take place after the seven-year time jump.

The Riverdale cast is set to get a few weeks off for the holidays, but Morgan will probably take some more time if she's on maternity leave to bring her bundle of joy into the world.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.