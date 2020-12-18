Watch A Million Little Things Online: Season 3 Episode 4

Did Eddie relapse?

On A Million Little Things Season 3 Episode 4, his injuries continued to put a strain on his marriage, so he tried to self-medicate.

Meanwhile, Rome struggled with his movie, but found an ally in Shanice.

Elsewhere, Maggie and Jamie grew closer than ever, but with her past just waiting to pop back up, she worried the end of her relationship was nigh.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.