Watch A Million Little Things Online: Season 3 Episode 4

Did Eddie relapse?

On A Million Little Things Season 3 Episode 4, his injuries continued to put a strain on his marriage, so he tried to self-medicate.

Fighting the Dark - Tall - A Million Little Things Season 3 Episode 4

Meanwhile, Rome struggled with his movie, but found an ally in Shanice.

Elsewhere, Maggie and Jamie grew closer than ever, but with her past just waiting to pop back up, she worried the end of her relationship was nigh.

A Million Little Things Season 3 Episode 4 Quotes

Carter: Let me speak from experience as someone who has a deep, deep understanding of a man's body, some say its been my life's works. This can happen even to a handsome man.
Katherine: Oh, so it's happened to you?
Carter: Thanks, but no, no.

Gina: How was it?
Maggie: It was a B+, but it's not happening again.
Gina: Whoa, you do not flunk a B+. You tutor it.

