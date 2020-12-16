Watch Big Sky Online: Season 1 Episode 5

Did Jenny and Cassie manage to save the girls?

On Big Sky Season 1 Episode 5, the blueprints of the farm painted a picture the two women did not see during their first trip.

Scared Grace - Big Sky Season 1 Episode 5

With Legarski and Ronald planning to get rid of the girls and ship them off to Canada, the girls tried to make a last-ditch plea.

Elsewhere, Ronald aggressively confronts his mother, but what did she reveal about his past?

Watch Big Sky Season 1 Episode 5 Online

Big Sky Season 1 Episode 5 Quotes

I've come to give you a little bit of good news. Today's the first day of the rest of your life. Isn't that lovely?

Ronald [to the girls]

Ronald: How's the leg?
Danielle: Still puss-y. Maybe you can suck on it.
Ronald: You have an evil mouth. I realize that's cool -- to be disrespectful, to be unkind. Have you stopped to consider that is was your unkindness that got you here?

Big Sky Season 1 Episode 5

