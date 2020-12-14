Watch Bob's Burgers Online: Season 11 Episode 10

Did Bob find out the catch?

On Bob's Burgers Season 11 Episode 10, Bob wondered what was going on when the Belchers got an unexpected invitation to cater the Glencrest Yacht Club's holiday boat parade.

Santa - Bob's Burgers Season 11 Episode 10

With some of the biggest and best people in the area attending, they had to find out everything.

Meanwhile, Louise had her eye on the present-loaded Santa Schooner, but what did she get in return?

Watch Bob's Burgers Season 11 Episode 10 Online

Bob's Burgers Season 11 Episode 10 Quotes

Bob: So you're the Yacht Club Santa?
Teddy: Yeah, I was doing some work at the club and they asked me. The guy they were gonna use got in shape this year to quote-unquote stay alive longer! His loss, my gain, right guys?

Teddy: One member owns a remote control car company and he donated a few cars from his private reserve. They go just a little too fast.
Louise: How fast?
Teddy: Ram it into your foot at full speed, you're losing a toenail.
Louise: Holy crap, I want that.

Bob's Burgers Season 11 Episode 10

