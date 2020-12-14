Watch Family Guy Online: Season 19 Episode 9

Did the Griffins manage to save Christmas?

On Family Guy Season 19 Episode 9, Lois decided that she was done with her family when they offered no help at Christmas.

The rest of the family scrambled to try to have the best day in their lives.

Where did Lois go after ditching her family?

Elsewhere, Stewie's time machine threatened everyone's lives in a truly bonkers scene.

