Watch Grey's Anatomy Online: Season 17 Episode 6

Did Meredith beat COVID-19?

On Grey's Anatomy Season 17 Episode 6, Meredith woke up from her slumber, but Teddy and DeLuca worried about her recovery.

Meanwhile, Grey Sloan Memorial faced new pressures as Seattle Pres was overloaded.

With surge capacity protocol activated, they had to work with Station 19 to save everyone.

Elsewhere, Owen and Amelia were both faced with one of the most controversial surgeries of their careers.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.