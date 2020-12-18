Watch Grey's Anatomy Online: Season 17 Episode 6

Did Meredith beat COVID-19?

On Grey's Anatomy Season 17 Episode 6, Meredith woke up from her slumber, but Teddy and DeLuca worried about her recovery.

Distance Between Teddy - Tall - Grey's Anatomy Season 17 Episode 6

Meanwhile, Grey Sloan Memorial faced new pressures as Seattle Pres was overloaded.

With surge capacity protocol activated, they had to work with Station 19 to save everyone.

Elsewhere, Owen and Amelia were both faced with one of the most controversial surgeries of their careers.

Grey's Anatomy Season 17 Episode 6 Quotes

Was the world always this messed up and we didn't have kids so we didn't pay attention?

Amelia

Tom: I just want to see for myself that it's possible to beat this thing.
Mer: Almost beat it.
Tom: I really just wan to be in a room where someone isn't dying. Everyone's dying.

