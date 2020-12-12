Watch MacGyver Online: Season 5 Episode 2

Did Taylor get justice?

On MacGyver Season 5 Episode 2, his former ally was killed while preventing a bio-weapon from falling into the wrong hands.

With the weapon still at large, things took a devastating turn as Mac and the team joined forces to try to find it.

Elsewhere, Desi wanted to pull off the ultimate heist when she found out more about a terrorist cell.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.