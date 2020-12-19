Watch Magnum P.I. Online: Season 3 Episode 3

Did Magnum, Higgins, and TC find themselves in jail?

On Magnum P.I. Season 3 Episode 3, the trio tried to pull one over on a customs agent to get Higgins a green card.

But armed gunmen suddenly stormed the federal building and started taking hostages, they had to make a big decision.

With lives on the line, Magnum wondered who would be taking hostages.

Use the video above to watch Magnum P.I. online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.