Watch NCIS: Los Angeles Online: Season 12 Episode 4

Did Kensi and Deeks take a big leap of faith?

On NCIS: Los Angeles Season 12 Episode 4, the pair juggled their busy careers, while trying to come to terms with whether they should buy a house. 

Life Choice - NCIS: Los Angeles Season 12 Episode 3

Meanwhile, the gang worked a case involving a murdered Navy reservist who was found by thieves in the midst of a robbery. 

Yep, the NCIS has to work with the burglars to find the killer. 

Watch NCIS: Los Angeles Season 12 Episode 4 Online

NCIS: Los Angeles Season 12 Episode 4 Quotes

Sam: L.A. needs a good, heavy rain.
Callen: Great. More mudslides.

Anna: I think we all need to see pictures of Lifeguard Callen.
Callen: Not gonna happen.
Fatima: I'm thinking feathered hair.

NCIS: Los Angeles Season 12 Episode 4 Photos

Scene of the Crime - NCIS: Los Angeles Season 12 Episode 4
Back Together - NCIS: Los Angeles Season 12 Episode 4
Welcome Visitor - NCIS: Los Angeles Season 12 Episode 4
Odd Partnership - NCIS: Los Angeles Season 12 Episode 4
