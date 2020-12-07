Watch Power Book II: Ghost Online: Season 1 Episode 6

Did Tasha manage to get the upper hand?

Her trial kicked off on Power Book II: Ghost Season 1 Episode 6, and it all came down to a last-minute witness. 

Ready for Trial - Power Book II: Ghost Season 1 Episode 6

Tariq continued to pull strings from college by getting a new supplier in his quest to seal a huge deal. 

Cane continued to include Braeden in the business plans, leading to a dangerous turn of events. 

These Relationships Changed Dramatically from Page to Small Screen
Power Book II: Ghost Season 1 Episode 6 Quotes

Are you fundamentally good or bad?

Carrie

Davis: Tasha can get as mad at me as she wants to, from the comforts of her own home. I'll have the W in my pocket, and you'll have your killer. Everybody wins.
Saxe: Well, except Tariq.

Father & Son Chat - Power Book II: Ghost Season 1 Episode 6
Carrie Teaches - Power Book II: Ghost Season 1 Episode 6
Brayden Walks - Power Book II: Ghost Season 1 Episode 6
Dru & Diana Work - Power Book II: Ghost Season 1 Episode 6
Reaching Out - Power Book II: Ghost Season 1 Episode 6
