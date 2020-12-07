Watch Power Book II: Ghost Online: Season 1 Episode 6

Did Tasha manage to get the upper hand?

Her trial kicked off on Power Book II: Ghost Season 1 Episode 6, and it all came down to a last-minute witness.

Tariq continued to pull strings from college by getting a new supplier in his quest to seal a huge deal.

Cane continued to include Braeden in the business plans, leading to a dangerous turn of events.

Use the video above to watch Power Book II: Ghost online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.