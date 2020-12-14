Watch Power Book II: Ghost Online: Season 1 Episode 7

at .

Did the heat on campus ruin the whole drug operation?

On Power Book II: Ghost Season 1 Episode 7, Tariq scrambled to meet his deadlines, while simultaneously dealing the product.

Questions - Power Book II: Ghost Season 1 Episode 7

With the holidays looming and a supply drop imminent, he had to make a big decision about who would be working with him.

Meanwhile, Tasha continued to get acclimated to the fact that she could spend the rest of her days behind bars.

What news did her lawyer give her about the trial?

Watch Power Book II: Ghost Season 1 Episode 7 Online

Use the video above to watch Power Book II: Ghost online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

17 New Ships To Board In 2020
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Power Book II: Ghost Season 1 Episode 7 Quotes

Lorenzo: Hey baby.
Monet: Cane been to see you? I know how that boys loves to go running to his daddy every time things ain't going his way. What the fuck did you say to him? He ain't been back since.
Lorenzo: He came by. I'm sure he's fine, Mo.

Man, y'all look like two raw chicken culets in that fucking bed. Yo, hit me when she gets the fuck out of here.

Tariq [to Brayden]

Power Book II: Ghost Season 1 Episode 7

Power Book II: Ghost Season 1 Episode 7 Photos

Lorenzo Explains - Power Book II: Ghost Season 1 Episode 7
Danilo Wonders - Power Book II: Ghost Season 1 Episode 7
Questions - Power Book II: Ghost Season 1 Episode 7
Tariq Thinks - Power Book II: Ghost Season 1 Episode 7
Tasha Calls - Power Book II: Ghost Season 1 Episode 7
The Judge Is In - Power Book II: Ghost Season 1 Episode 7
  1. Power Book II: Ghost
  2. Power Book II: Ghost Season 1
  3. Power Book II: Ghost Season 1 Episode 7
  4. Watch Power Book II: Ghost Online: Season 1 Episode 7