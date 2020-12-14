Watch Power Book II: Ghost Online: Season 1 Episode 7

Did the heat on campus ruin the whole drug operation?

On Power Book II: Ghost Season 1 Episode 7, Tariq scrambled to meet his deadlines, while simultaneously dealing the product.

With the holidays looming and a supply drop imminent, he had to make a big decision about who would be working with him.

Meanwhile, Tasha continued to get acclimated to the fact that she could spend the rest of her days behind bars.

What news did her lawyer give her about the trial?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.