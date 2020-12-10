Watch SEAL Team Online: Season 4 Episode 3

Who left the team?

On SEAL Team Season 4 Episode 3, the world of Bravo Team was rocked as another person made a life-altering decision to shift away from the team.

With so many big changes, everyone started to question whether the team would disband and something else would pop up in its place.

Meanwhile, Jason was upset at the way things played out following his big rescue.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.