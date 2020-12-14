Watch Shameless Online: Season 11 Episode 2

Did Debbie prepare the best party for Frannie?

On Shameless Season 11 Episode 2, drama ensued when Frannie woke up to no presents.

Meanwhile, Ian urged Mickey to get a real job, but it resulted in the former convict breaking even more laws.

Elsewhere, Carl's first day on the force did not go to plan and he started to question whether it was the right career path for him.

Use the video above to watch Shameless online right via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.