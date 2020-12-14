Watch Shameless Online: Season 11 Episode 2

Did Debbie prepare the best party for Frannie?

On Shameless Season 11 Episode 2, drama ensued when Frannie woke up to no presents.

Mickey's Dodgy Deals - Shameless Season 11 Episode 2

Meanwhile, Ian urged Mickey to get a real job, but it resulted in the former convict breaking even more laws.

Elsewhere, Carl's first day on the force did not go to plan and he started to question whether it was the right career path for him.

Watch Shameless Season 11 Episode 2 Online

Shameless Season 11 Episode 2 Quotes

Watch out, crackheads. I'll come back for you later.

Carl

Hey, back up. What do I look like, an information lady? Hell, no. I'm a law enforcement officer, emphasis on the enforcement. You need to know what happened last week on Shameless? You better go find someone who actually gives a shit.

Carl

Shameless Season 11 Episode 2

Shameless Season 11 Episode 2 Photos

