Watch Shameless Online: Season 11 Episode 3

Did Mickey and Ian manage to move on with their lives?

On Shameless Season 11 Episode 3, the married couple bickered over who brought more money into the relationship.

A Happy Carl - Shameless Season 11 Episode 3

Meanwhile, Kev dressed up as Ali G after selling a lot of drugs and found himself in a lot of trouble with V.

Did she cut him out of the business?

Elsewhere, Franny went missing and Frank was deemed the likely culprit as a lot of South Side madness unfolded.

29 TV Characters Who Look Good in Orange
Shameless Season 11 Episode 3 Quotes

Frank: Sell that for $7.
V: A little expensive, don't you think?
Frank: Seven's the price.

Kev: Oh, fuck. That is good.
Frank: You like that? That's a little Half-Mexican red.

