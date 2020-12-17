Watch S.W.A.T. Online: Season 4 Episode 6

Did the bad news change Hondo's stance on his career?

On S.W.A.T. Season 4 Episode 6, troubling news about Darryl came to light and Hondo had to make a big change.

Meanwhile, Chris brought the SWAT team into her personal mission to save a teenage girl from a charismatic, predatory religious leader using his church for illicit gain.

Elsewhere, Tan's wedding plans hit a major snag.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.