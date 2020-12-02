Watch Teen Mom 2 Online: Season 11 Episode 12

Did Kailyn make the right call?

On Teen Mom 2 Season 11 Episode 12, she prepared to welcome her fourth child into the world, but worried because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, Chelsea worried about her health amid Cole's COVID-19 scare.

Elsewhere, Brianna and Devoin bickered over finances.

Who came out on top in their latest fight?

Elsewhere, Leah's world was flipped upside down with all three kids at home.

Paul Dailly