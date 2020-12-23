Watch Teen Mom 2 Online: Season 11 Episode 15

Did Kailyn apologize?

On Teen Mom 2 Season 11 Episode 15, she had to face up to strong statements she made about Javi after they split up.

Meanwhile, Leah stepped in as the twins continued to bicker about things around the house during the lockdown.

Elsewhere, Jade attempted to rebuild a positive co-parenting relationship with Sean.

Did they manage to work through their past to have a positive outcome?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.