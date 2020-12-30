Watch Teen Mom 2 Online: Season 11 Episode 16

Did Chelsea quit the series?

On Teen Mom 2 Season 11 Episode 16, the long-serving cast member questioned her future with the series.

Meanwhile, Leah withdrew Ali from cheer in order to keep Ali safe from the spread of COVID-19.

Elsewhere, Kailyn tried to repair a fractured relationship, leading to another blowout fight.

And, Jade dealt with Sean's literal and figurative messes after he broke her window.

