Watch The Bachelorette Online: Season 16 Episode 13

How did it all end for Tayshia?

On The Bachelorette Season 16 Episode 13, the aftermath of a shocking rose ceremony played out.

Proposal day arrived and things took a big turn when our lead started to question her decisions throughout this unpredictable season.

But it all reached a head when not even Chris Harrison could understand her through her tears.

Did she choose any of the men on the season, or did she leave the show without a man?

Use the video above to watch The Bachelorette online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.