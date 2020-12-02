Watch The Bachelorette Online: Season 16 Episode 8

Did Tayshia cut the right men loose?

On The Bachelorette Season 16 Episode 8, things took a wild turn when the lead of the season opened up about having feelings for more than one of the men.

Did she pull a Clare and choose one and refuse to finish out the season?

Meanwhile, Chris had to take a break from the show, so JoJo Fletcher arrived on the scene.

Did she help Tayshia make the difficult decisions?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.