Watch The Bachelorette Online: Season 16 Episode 8

at .

Did Tayshia cut the right men loose?

On The Bachelorette Season 16 Episode 8, things took a wild turn when the lead of the season opened up about having feelings for more than one of the men.

Basketball Skills - The Bachelorette

Did she pull a Clare and choose one and refuse to finish out the season?

Meanwhile, Chris had to take a break from the show, so JoJo Fletcher arrived on the scene.

Did she help Tayshia make the difficult decisions?

Watch The Bachelorette Season 16 Episode 8 Online

Use the video above to watch The Bachelorette online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

33 Shamefully Addictive Reality Shows We Can't Stop Watching!
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: , ,
  1. The Bachelorette
  2. The Bachelorette Season 16
  3. The Bachelorette Season 16 Episode 8
  4. Watch The Bachelorette Online: Season 16 Episode 8