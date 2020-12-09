Watch The Bachelorette Online: Season 16 Episode 9

at .

Did Bennett and Noah come to an agreement?

On The Bachelorette Season 16 Episode 9, the pair continued to argue over the impromptu two-on-one date.

Wedding Photos - The Bachelorette

How did Tayshia feel about all the drama between the men?

Meanwhile, JoJo upped the ante by dropping the bomb that a rose this week would be a ticket to hometown dates.

With more pressure, Tayshia had to assess which of the men she felt something for as she made her decision.

Watch The Bachelorette Season 16 Episode 9 Online

Use the video above to watch The Bachelorette online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

11 Bachelorette Contestant Bios That Stand Out... For The Wrong Reasons
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: , ,
  1. The Bachelorette
  2. The Bachelorette Season 16
  3. The Bachelorette Season 16 Episode 9
  4. Watch The Bachelorette Online: Season 16 Episode 9