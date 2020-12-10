Watch The Challenge Online: Season 36 Episode 1

Who won the first Red Skull of the season?

On The Challenge Season 36 Episode 1, 30 new and returning players arrived in Iceland to start the battle for $1 million.

Meanwhile, Aneesa was determined to make her mark on the series after years of being counted out.

Elsewhere, Ashley and CT's plan to target the rookies ruffled some feathers, leading to a wild bust-up between different sides of the house.

