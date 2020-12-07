Watch The Real Housewives of Atlanta Online: Season 13 Episode 1

Did Cynthia and Mike make the right call?

On The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 13 Episode 1, the couple questioned their plan to get married during a global pandemic.

Unfortunately for them, they faced more drama as a result of their big decision.

Meanwhile, Porsha headed to Louisville, Kentucky, where she risked everything to demand justice for Breonna Taylor.

Elsewhere, Kandi prepared to send Riley off to college during a pandemic.

Use the video above to watch The Real Housewives of Atlanta online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.