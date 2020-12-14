Watch The Real Housewives of Atlanta Online: Season 13 Episode 2

How did Porsha react to her arrest?

On The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 13 Episode 2, the housewives commended her for her activism, but she wanted to do more.

Meanwhile, Drew Sidora arrived in Atlanta as a new cast member, but the ladies wondered whether they had anything in common with her.

Elsewhere, Cynthia hosted a wine tasting at Lake Bailey, but an unlikely friendship had many of the women turning their heads.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.