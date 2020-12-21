Watch The Real Housewives of Atlanta Online: Season 13 Episode 3

How did the ladies feel about Porsha's activism?

On The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 13 Episode 3, the beloved cast member was arrested a second time.

But the new mother revealed she and Dennis had called it quits.

Meanwhile, Kenya offered Cynthia marital advice and juggled her fast track relationship with LaToya.

Elsewhere, Drew and Raph agreed to go to marriage counseling.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.