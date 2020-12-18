Watch Young Sheldon Online: Season 4 Episode 5

Did Georgie make the right decision?

On Young Sheldon Season 4 Episode 5, Georgie freaked out when his girlfriend revealed she could be pregnant.

Meanwhile, Dale and Meemaw worked out relationship issues while playing Dungeons and Dragons with Sheldon and Missy.

Elsewhere, Mary and George embarked on a trip with Coach Wilkins and his wife.

What did they learn about each other?

Use the video above to watch Young Sheldon online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.