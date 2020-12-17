When Calls the Heart Season 8 Premiere Set at Hallmark Channel

We may not be getting a Christmas special this year, hearties, but at least we know when to expect When Calls the Heart Season 8.

The beloved series will make its triumph return with more surprises and challenges in store for the residents of Hope Valley, premiering on Sunday, February 21st, 2020 at 9pm/8c.

As previously reported, the new season includes two additional all-new episodes for a total of 12!

What's more, the cabler has announced there will be a Christmas Day "When Calls the Heart" surprise!

There will be a re-air of the 2019 movie, "When Calls the Heart: Home for Christmas" on December 25th, with an exclusive sneak peek of season eight, that you can only see on Hallmark Channel.

Good news, right? It may be the same movie as last year, but at least we'll be getting our first look at the next season.

In addition, When Calls the Heart Season 7 will be available for streaming, only on Hallmark Movies Now, starting December 26th.

The hit drama had record ratings in its previous season, with the season 7 finale, ranking as the highest-rated episode of the series in Live+3 viewing.

The program ranked as the #1 original scripted series of the week and marks the most-watched episode in series history.

Season 7 became the #1 original scripted series on ad-supported cable in 2020-to-date among households, total viewers and women 18+.

The episode reached over 4.1 million unduplicated total viewers.

When Calls the Heart wrapped production on Season 8 on Nov. 17, amid on the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s hard to describe the emotions I’m feeling,” series star Erin Krakow said on Instagram.

“Pride, happiness, relief, longing… it’s always bittersweet. “This season more than ever, our WCTH family took excellent care of each other and I’m so grateful,” she continued.

“That said, despite the pandemic, things really didn’t feel THAT different. And that’s because we’ve ALWAYS cared for each other."

"Fewer hugs this season, but still so much love! I just love our cast [and] crew, and I’m already sad to have left our sweet little Hope Valley bubble. So I sincerely hope we’ll all be back together soon filming more WCTH!”

