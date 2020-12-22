Wilmer Valderrama Is Expecting 1st Child With Pregnant Fiancee Amanda Pacheco

Wilmer Valderrama is going to be a dad.

The NCIS star and his fiancée Amanda Pacheco announced the exciting news that they are expecting their first child on Monday.

"#ItsJustUs3Now," they each captioned portraits, which showcased Pacheco's baby bump.

If the way they announced the news sounds familiar, it's because it echoes the way they announced their engagement earlier this year.

At the time, they shared, "It's just us now," on Instagram.

The duo celebrated their anniversary in July with beautiful tributes on social media.

"Our passports have become diaries that now witness the great adventure we now call OUR life.. here's to keep collecting stamps and making it look easy... cause why does it have to be anything but a sunset sail, I mean... #ItsJustUsNow #FelizAniversario mi Chimichurri," Valderrama wrote with a selfie of the happy couple.

In a world full of uncertainty, we will always have our adventures. Happy anniversary mi prometido PS you make a really good face mask," Pacheco wrote at the time.

Valderrama continued to spread the love for his wife-to-be in August for her birthday, writing the following:

"Feliz cumpleaños to my Chimichurri, I love you, today let’s celebrate by doing what we do best, live and laugh louder than yesterday. Lord, thank you for leading my ship till I found my mermaid," he said on Instagram.

Celebrity friends of the couple were quick to hit up social media with their well wishes following the happy announcement.

Joe Jonas commented, "Congratulations! So happy!"

Sophie Turner, who gave birth to her first child in July, wrote on Pacheco's post, "Yessssss."

This Is Us star Mandy Moore sent several heart eyes emojis, along with a, "Congrats!!!!!"

Valderrama can currently be seen on CBS procedural, NCIS, which recently returned after a lengthy hiatus due to COVID-19.

