9-1-1: Lone Star Boss Talks Possible Liv Tyler Return

The door is not closed on Liv Tyler returning to 9-1-1: Lone Star.

Tyler stepped away from the series last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which would have made things difficult because she does not currently live in the U.S.

The actress lives in the U.K., and it is thought that travel would have been tough when you consider the restrictions due to the pandemic.

Still, Executive Producer Tim Minnear has said that his "dream" would bring the actress back into the fold as Michelle Baker.

"I've talked to Liv about this," Minear said to TV Line this week.

"I think there are really interesting stories to be told about a first responder who, as we put it in the first episode, gave up her occupation to pursue her vocation. I think that's a very interesting story to tell."

Minear added: "Just like my dream was to somehow get Abby to come back to 9-1-1 [after Connie Britton's departure], my dream is to get Liv Tyler back on Lone Star."

The good news for fans is that Michelle's storyline effectively wrapped up at the close of 9-1-1 Lone Star Season 1, with her being reunited with her sister.

9-1-1 Season 2 Episode 1 launched with the revelation that Michelle stepped away from her job to help the homeless.

It's nice to know that Michelle could return in some capacity down the line.

The series returned Gina Torres playing a new paramedic in Tommy Vega, and Minear said she is "an easy fit for the show."

"It feels like she's been there the whole time," he said.

"There's a whole domestic side to her, and if Tommy had her choice, she wouldn't be re-entering the workforce," he continued.

"She's the breadwinner supporting her family, but she also feels like she might be missing out by going back to work. I think that's very relatable for a lot of working parents today."

