ABC Midseason Shakeup: Grey's Anatomy Delayed as Rebel Kicks AMLT to Wednesday

Krista Vernoff will be providing a full night of entertainment on ABC this March.

The Grey's Anatomy and Station 19 showrunner's new drama series will finally hit the air later this year.

But there's some bad news for fans of A Million Little Things:

Rebel has been handed the plum post-Grey's Anatomy slot that AMLT has called home since 2019.

As a result, AMLT will be returning to its old stomping grounds on Wednesdays beginning April 7.

The series was moved to Thursdays during its first season in an attempt to boost the ratings.

ABC also announced that Grey's Anatomy and Station 19 would no longer be returning on March 4 as planned.

The rejigged Thursday lineup kicks off Thursday, March 11.

Rebel is Inspired by the life of Erin Brockovich today. Annie "Rebel Bello" is a blue-collar legal advocate without a law degree.

She’s a funny, messy, brilliant and fearless woman who cares desperately about the causes she fights for and the people she loves.

When Rebel applies herself to a fight she believes in, she will win at almost any cost.

The series stars Katey Sagal as Annie “Rebel” Bello, John Corbett as Grady Bello, James Lesure as Benji, Lex Scott Davis as Cassidy, Tamala Jones as Lana, Ariela Barer as Ziggie, Kevin Zegers as Nate, Sam Palladio as Luke, and Andy Garcia as Cruz.

The network also announced that the new sitcom, Home Economics will premiere Wednesday, April 7.

Starring and executive produced by Topher Grace, Home Economics takes a look at the heartwarming yet super uncomfortable and sometimes frustrating relationship between three adult siblings: one in the 1%, one middle-class and one barely holding on.

The comedy is inspired by the life of writer and executive producer Michael Colton.

The series stars Topher Grace as Tom, Caitlin McGee as Sarah, Jimmy Tatro as Connor, Karla Souza as Marina, and Sasheer Zamata as Denise. Also starring is Shiloh Bearman as Gretchen, Jordyn Curet as Shamiah, Chloe Jo Rountree as Camila ,and JeCobi Swain as Kelvin.

Have a look at the changes coming to the schedule below.

THURSDAY, MARCH 11

8 pm Station 19 (new return date)

9 pm Grey’s Anatomy (new return date)

10:01 pm A Million Little Things (new return date)

TUESDAY, MARCH 30

8 pm POOCH PERFECT (series premiere)

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 7

8:30 pm HOME ECONOMICS (series premiere)

10 pm A Million Little Things (new day)

THURSDAY, APRIL 8

10:01 pm REBEL (series premiere)

