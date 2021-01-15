Batwoman and Superman & Lois Crossover Canceled at The CW

The CW's rebooted Batwoman will not be crossing over with Superman & Lois as planned.

Announced last year, the crossover was set to be significantly scaled back compared to previous years, encompassing only two shows.

As expected, the network is no longer moving on with the crossover due to production challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Given the intense safety protocols, which are designed to keep the cast and crew safe from the virus, it makes sense to cut the crossover for now.

Javicia Leslie, who is taking over as Batwoman from Ruby Rose on the second season of the series, revealed that she would have loved for her show to stage a crossover with Black Lightning ahead of its conclusion.

"I'm so heartbroken about the COVID situation because I know that it's Black Lightning's last season, and I would have loved to do a crossover with them," Leslie told TVLine.

"Nafessa [Williams] and Jordan [Calloway] are really good friends of mine, and it would have been great to play with them and be superheroes all on the same show. That would have been epic."

While Black Lightning is gearing up to air its final season, Calloway is starring in a backdoor pilot of a Painkiller spinoff, meaning that there is the potential for a crossover down the line.

It's also unclear whether Rose's exit scuppered the crossover because it was announced when the original star was still attached to lead Batwoman.

We know for now that Leslie is taking over the role and will lead the cast of the series from its Season 2 premiere on January 17.

Superman & Lois, meanwhile, premieres on The CW in February.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.