Bridgerton Becomes Biggest Series Launch in Netflix History

Bridgerton has blossomed into a royal treat for Netflix.

The series has now been named the biggest launch of any series in the history of the streamer.

In its first 28 days, Bridgerton Season 1 amassed views from 82 million Netflix households across the globe, proving to be a bigger hit than the streamer first thought.

The huge announcement comes weeks after Netflix said the show was projected to reach 63 million Netflix households in its first 28 days, so the strong word of mouth and strong reception seems to have helped the show vault even further.

The initial report put the series behind only The Witcher Season 1, Stranger Things Season 3, Money Heist Part 4, and Tiger King atop the streamer's original series launches, but now Bridgerton is well ahead of all of those shows.

It's worth noting that Netflix doesn't release every statistic with its shows, meaning that these numbers come directly from the streamer, so it's possible that these numbers could actually be higher or lower.

Still, the news is exciting for fans of the show, and it comes just days after it was revealed that Bridgerton Season 2 was officially happening.

"Dearest Readers," opened the latest edition of Lady Whistledown's Society Papers, a storytelling device used on the drama series.

It continues: "The ton are abuzz with the latest gossip, and so it is my honor to impart to you: Bridgerton shall officially return for a second season. I do hope you have stored a bottle of ratafia for this most delightful occasion."

“The incomparable cast of Bridgerton will return to production in Spring 2021," reads the pamphlet, which could mean that another Christmas Day launch could be on the horizon.

"The author has been reliable informed that Lord Anthony Bridgerton intends to dominate the social season. I will have my pen ready to report on any and all of his romantic activities."

"However, gentle reader, before you set the comments section alight with requests for more sordid details, know that I am disinclined to report on the particulars at this time."

"Patience, after all, is a virtue."

The opening season focused on the relationship between Phoebe Dynevor's Daphne and Rege-Jean Page's Simon, but their storyline reached a natural conclusion at the close of the first season.

That, coupled with Dynevor's comments about filming during the pandemic, made fans question whether Daphne and Simon would not be a part of the narrative.

“I can’t imagine how it would be possible to film under these circumstances,” the actress said during an interview with Deadline.

“There are so many extras and so many crew members, and it’s a very intimate show. It just baffles me how we would film it under COVID rules unless there was a vaccine beforehand.”

Chris Van Dusen, who created Bridgerton recently announced on the Today show that his hope was for the initial leads to return in some capacity.

“They are the Duke and Duchess now, but in my mind they will always be Bridgertons, and I think they will always be a part of the show.”

Dusen also opened up about the focus of Bridgerton Season 2, which will find Jonathan Bailey's Lord Anthony Bridgerton at the wheel of the story as he searches for love.

“We’re really going to be [focusing on] the eldest Bridgerton brother next season, Lord Anthony Bridgerton, played by Jonathan Bailey,” Van Dusen dished.

“We left him at the end of the first season at a bit of a crossroads, so I’m looking forward to jumping in and discovering how he fares on the marriage market.”

Indeed, it will be fun to see how the second season shakes out, and given the impressive reaction and viewership, it's likely that all of the Bridgerton books will get the Netflix treatment.

Each subsequent seasons, like the books will focus on a different member of the Bridgerton family as they kick off their search for love.

The series was the first series as part of Shonda Rhimes' huge Netflix deal.

The robust cast also includes Nicola Coughlan (Penelope Featherington), Claudia Jessie (Eloise Bridgerton), Ruby Barker (Marina Thompson),Adjoa Andoh (Lady Danbury), Golda Rosheuvel (Queen Charlotte), Luke Thompson (Benedict Bridgerton), Luke Newton (Colin Bridgerton), and Ruby Stokes (Francesca Bridgerton).

The cast is rounded out by Will Tilston (Gregory Bridgerton), Florence Hunt (Hyacinth Bridgerton), Ruth Gemmell (Lady Violet Bridgerton), Bessie Carter (Prudence Featherington), Harriet Cains (Philipa Featherington), Polly Walker (Lady Portia Featherington), Ben Miller (Lord Featherington), Kathryn Drysdale (Genevieve Delacroix), Sabrina Bartlett (Siena Rosso), Martins Imhangbe (Will Mondrich), and Lorraine Ashbourne (Mrs. Varley).

