Bridgerton Gets Season 2 Renewal at Netflix

Netflix is in it for the long haul with its adaptation of the Bridgerton novels.

The streamer on Thursday confirmed that a second season would be made, focusing on the second novel, fueling the theory that all of the novels will be adapted.

This also means that Lord Anthony Bridgerton, played by Jonathan Bailey will take center stage in the new season.

The first season, which premiered on Netflix on Christmas Day, focused on Daphne Bridgerton’s (Phoebe Dynevor) debut on the marriage market and her explosive courtship with committed bachelor, the Duke of Hastings (played by Regé-Jean Page).

While there were some questions about when production could get underway due to the pandemic, Netflix has confirmed it will be in the spring, which could hint at another Christmas launch for the series.

The series captured 63 million viewers in its first four weeks, per Netflix, putting it as the streamer's fifth-largest launch behind The Witcher Season 1, Lupin Season 1 Part 1, Money Heist Part 4, and Tiger King.

From Shondaland and Creator Chris Van Dusen, Bridgerton follows Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor), the eldest daughter of the powerful Bridgerton family as she makes her debut onto Regency London’s competitive marriage market.

Hoping to follow in her parent’s footsteps and find a match sparked by true love, Daphne’s prospects initially seem to be unrivaled.

But as her older brother begins to rule out her potential suitors, the high society scandal sheet written by the mysterious Lady Whistledown (voiced by Julie Andrews) casts aspersions on Daphne.

Enter the highly desirable and rebellious Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page), committed bachelor and the catch of the season for the debutantes’ mamas.

Despite proclaiming that they want nothing the other has to offer, their attraction is undeniable and sparks fly as they find themselves engaged in an increasing battle of wits while navigating society’s expectations for their future.

The robust cast also includes Jonathan Bailey (Anthony Bridgerton), Nicola Coughlan (Penelope Featherington), Claudia Jessie (Eloise Bridgerton), Ruby Barker (Marina Thompson),Adjoa Andoh (Lady Danbury), Golda Rosheuvel (Queen Charlotte), Luke Thompson (Benedict Bridgerton), Luke Newton (Colin Bridgerton), and Ruby Stokes (Francesca Bridgerton).

The cast is rounded out by Will Tilston (Gregory Bridgerton), Florence Hunt (Hyacinth Bridgerton), Ruth Gemmell (Lady Violet Bridgerton), Bessie Carter (Prudence Featherington), Harriet Cains (Philipa Featherington), Polly Walker (Lady Portia Featherington), Ben Miller (Lord Featherington), Kathryn Drysdale (Genevieve Delacroix), Sabrina Bartlett (Siena Rosso), Martins Imhangbe (Will Mondrich), and Lorraine Ashbourne (Mrs. Varley).

