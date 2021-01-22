Brie Larson to Lead Science Drama Lessons in Chemistry for Apple TV+

Brie Larson is the latest big name to join the world of Apple TV+.

The streamer revealed Friday that the Captain Marvel actress will star in and executive produce the forthcoming drama Lessons in Chemistry, according to Variety.

“Set in the early 1960s, ‘Lessons in Chemistry’ follows Elizabeth Zott (Larson), whose dream of being a scientist is put on hold in a society deeming that women belong in the domestic sphere, not the professional one," reads the network's description of the project.

"When Elizabeth finds herself pregnant, alone and fired from her lab, she musters the ingenuity only a single mother has."

"She accepts a job as a host on a TV cooking show, and sets out to teach a nation of overlooked housewives — and the men who are suddenly listening — a lot more than recipes… all the while craving a return to her true love: science.”

It's an intriguing concept, and with the star power of Larson, it should be a popular project for Apple TV+.

Larson joins some of the big-name roster at Apple that already includes the likes of Jennifer Anniston, Reese Witherspoon, Steve Carrell, and Hailee Steinfeld.

Lessons in Chemistry joins a growing slate of Apple originals based on beloved books, including Mosquito Coast, starring Justin Theroux,“Lisey’s Story, written and executive produced by Stephen King and starring Julianne Moore.

Other book-to-series projects in the works are Custom of the Country from director Sofia Coppola and adapted from the Edith Wharton novel, and Five Days At Memorial, a new limited series, from Academy Award winner John Ridley and Emmy Award winner Carlton Cuse.

Larson is also set to reprise her Captain Marvel role in an upcoming sequel.

What are your thoughts on this news?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.