CBS All Access to Rebrand as Paramount+ in March

CBS All Access will look a little different later this year.

The long-gestating revamp to Paramount+ will go into effect on March 4, it has been announced.

ViacomCBS will also bring Paramount+ to international markets with initial debuts in Latin America on March 4, 2021; the Nordics on March 25, 2021; and Australia in mid-2021.

The CBS All Access service in Canada will be rebranded to Paramount+ on March 4, 2021, and an expanded offering will be available later in the year. Stay tuned for more information about what Paramount+ has in store.

It's certainly an exciting time for the streamer, but it will be interesting to see whether the revamp will help the service break through like Netflix and Disney+.

In its original form, CBS All Access had properties from the linear network, as well as original series. In recent months, it has added movies, content from MTV, Nickelodeon, and more ViacomCBS properties.

“Paramount is an iconic and storied brand beloved by consumers all over the world, and it is synonymous with quality, integrity and world-class storytelling,” said Bob Bakish, President and CEO, ViacomCBS when the rebrand was first teased in September.

“With Paramount+, we’re excited to establish one global streaming brand in the broad-pay segment that will draw on the sheer breadth and depth of the ViacomCBS portfolio to offer an extraordinary collection of content for everyone to enjoy.”

Bringing all of these brands together could result in the streamer getting more attention, but with the streaming market continuing to be cluttered, it might be tough.

Additionally, the company will host an investor event and issue fourth quarter and full-year financial results for the period ending December 31, 2020 on Wednesday, February 24, 2021.

The presentation will deliver a comprehensive overview of the company’s streaming strategy, including Paramount+, Pluto TV, and SHOWTIME® OTT.

What are your thoughts on this?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.