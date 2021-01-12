Cobra Kai Season 3 Delivers at Netflix: How Many People Watched?

Netflix's investment in Cobra Kai is paying off.

The streamer announced Tuesday that the recently launched Cobra Kai Season 3 -- the first to launch exclusively on Netflix -- is on track for more than 41 million households in its first month.

This news means the series is one of the streamer's top ten returning original series.

When you consider that Youtube was dropping the show after its third season had Netflix not stepped in, these numbers are particularly impressive.

That's not to say the show did not perform well on Youtube. It's just that the Google-owned streamer changed its strategy and exited the scripted market.

Across all three seasons, 73 million Netflix households have watched an episode of the sequel to The Karate Kid.

What's more, the third season has reached number one in 28 countries across the globe, further solidifying the fact that it has been a bonafide hit for the streamer.

Fans will be happy to know that Netflix has already placed an order for a fourth season, and it's possible the franchise could expand with spin-offs.

Cobra Kai takes place over 30 years after the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament with the continuation of the inescapable conflict between Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka).

The third season finds everyone reeling in the aftermath of the violent high school brawl between their dojos, which has left Miguel in a precarious condition.

While Daniel searches for answers in his past and Johnny seeks redemption, Kreese further manipulates his vulnerable students with his own vision of dominance.

The soul of the Valley is at stake, and the fate of every student and sensei hangs in the balance.

Cobra Kai is written and executive produced by Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg via their production company, Counterbalance Entertainment.

Will Smith, James Lassiter, and Caleeb Pinkett executive produce for Overbrook Entertainment along with Susan Ekins in association with Sony Pictures Television.

Ralph Macchio and William Zabka serve as co-executive producers.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.