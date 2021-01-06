Critics Choice Super Awards Presentation Serves Up Fan Favorites!!

As a Critics Choice Association member, I'm thrilled to share information on the first Critics Choice Super Awards presentation!

At TV Fanatic, we embrace sophistication and fun, so when awards season comes along, it can be alarming to realize that so much of what we cover (and watch) isn't considered award-worthy.

Heck, we've even written an article about it!

But those of you who love genre television and films will no longer go unrepresented. The Critics Choice Super Awards will air on The CW (of course!) on Sunday, January 10.

And while there isn't a ceremony that will have all of the critics and nominees in one location, that's not stopping us from offering one heck of a great night with all of your favorites!

The Critics Choice Association (CCA) announced today the incredible line-up of talent that will join hosts Kevin Smith and Dani Fernandez at the inaugural Critics Choice Super Awards, helping them honor the most popular, fan-obsessed genres across both television and movies.

This awards presentation includes Superhero/Comic Book, Science Fiction/Fantasy, Horror, Action, and Animation. Can we get a booyah???

There are presenters galore, including Shohreh Aghdashloo, Aya Cash, Madelyn Cline, Mike Colter, Colman Domingo, Tom Ellis, Courtney Ford, Tiffany Haddish, and Sam Heughan.

The fun also includes Maddison Jaizani, Lennie James, Martin Kove, Javicia Leslie, Leah Lewis, Caity Lotz, Ralph Macchio, Kennedy McMann, Elizabeth Mitchell, Lindsey Morgan, Bob Morley, Genevieve Padalecki, Jared Padalecki, and Brandon Routh.

But it doesn't stop there, as Chase Stokes, Eliza Taylor, Gina Torres, Alan Tudyk, and William Zabka will all serve as presenters during the special ceremony.

“We know that the Super Awards are in the best hands with Kevin Smith and Dani Fernandez at the helm," said Critics Choice Association CEO Joey Berlin.

"They bring with them unparalleled knowledge of and enthusiasm for these sometimes underappreciated genres that we know fans and viewers will love. They are joined by a stellar line-up of fan favorites who will be on hand to support their ‘Super’ colleagues and help showcase the very best in popular entertainment."

The Critics Choice Association will also present the Legacy Award to the Star Trek franchise, recognizing the cultural impact it has had across multiple decades while continuing to appeal to and grow its loyal fanbase with new stories and characters.

Star Trek icon Patrick Stewart and Star Trek: Discovery trailblazer Sonequa Martin-Green will personally accept this special honor, which comes as the franchise celebrates its 55th anniversary.

Hulu and NEON’s Palm Springs leads this year’s film nominees, with a total of five, including Best Science Fiction/Fantasy Movie, Best Actor in a Science Fiction/Fantasy Movie for Andy Samberg, Best Actor in a Science Fiction/Fantasy Movie, and Best Villain in a Movie for J.K. Simmons, and Best Actress in a Science Fiction/Fantasy Movie for Cristin Milioti.

Several films followed close behind with four nominations, including Birds of Prey (Warner Bros.), Freaky (Universal), Onward (Disney+), Sonic the Hedgehog (Paramount), The Hunt (Universal), The Old Guard (Netflix), and The Willoughbys (Netflix).

Lovecraft Country (HBO) received the most television nominations, with a total of six possible wins, including Best Horror Series, Best Actor in a Horror Series for Jonathan Majors, Best Actor in a Horror Series for Michael K. Williams, Best Actress in a Horror Series for Wunmi Mosaku, Best Actress in a Horror Series for Jurnee Smollett, and Best Villain in a Series for Abbey Lee.

Amazon’s The Boys received five nominations, including Best Superhero/Comic Book Series, Best Actor in a Superhero/Comic Book Series and Best Villain in a Series for Antony Starr, Best Actor in a Superhero/Comic Book Series for Karl Urban, and Best Actress in a Superhero/Comic Book Series for Aya Cash.

We've already shared the full slate of incredible nominees, and they prove that you will see some of your favorite genre shows and actors leave triumphant.

The CCA Super Awards will air on The CW Network on Sunday, January 10, 2021 (8:00-10:00 pm ET/PT) and stream the next day for free on The CW App at cwtv.com.

Who's excited??

